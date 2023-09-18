Norwegian farmer crowned champion at World Sheepdog Trials

A Norwegian farmer and his sheepdog have been world champions during the World Sheepdog Trials, which took place at Gill Hall Estate in Northern Ireland.

Petter Landfald, and his dog Max, went head-to-head with 16 of the world’s best sheepdogs and handlers over the first three days of the trials, which took part in Northern Ireland for the first ever time.

He emerged victorious, alongside 17-year-old Tyler McKinlay, from Lanark, Scotland and her dog, Heatherstane Squiggle, who were named Young Handler World Champion at the event.

The annual event welcomed approximately 30,000 spectators alongside 240 handlers from over 30 different countries.

The trials are where the very best of farmers and their sheepdogs are put through their paces.

Notably, this is the first year that the trials have had an all-female final in the junior competition.

Branding their performance as ‘outstanding,’ John McCullough, chairman of the World Trial Committee, spoke out to congratulate Petter and Tyler on their world titles.

He said: “The standards shown at the Trials this week have been exceptional so to walk away with world titles is certainly no mean feat.

"It was an absolute joy to watch Petter and Tyler in action in the competition field over the past few days and especially today (Saturday). Huge congratulations to Petter and Tyler – thoroughly well deserved.

“Northern Ireland has a rich farming history and we’re so proud to have contributed to this by bringing a once in a lifetime event to our shores."

Isabel Branch, CEO of the International Sheep Dog Society added that there had been 'lots of tough competition'.

"It’s a testament to farmers around the world who remain committed to preserving more traditional methods of farming and to promoting the very best in terms of breeding."