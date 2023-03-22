Notts farm opens holiday cottages thanks to six-figure package

A Newark arable farming business has launched a new holiday cottage venture thanks to a six-figure funding package.

The funding from HSBC UK has enabled the Ashworth Partnership to develop Little Corkhill Farm Holidays.

Established in 1956, the Ashworth Partnership is a traditional, family-run farming enterprise.

They will use the funding package to convert derelict farm buildings into luxury holiday cottages, set on the farm.

The newly renovated, purpose-built properties date back to Victorian times and were originally used to house livestock.

Now, the cottages – comprising of The Milling Shed, The Cowshed, and The Piggery - can accommodate up to 15 guests.

They have been fitted with sustainable air source heat pump central heating and wood-burning stoves.

Bruce Ashworth, senior partner at the Ashworth Partnership, said: “We’re delighted to launch Little Corkhill Farm Holidays with the funding from HSBC UK.

"It’s an exciting new venture as we diversify our business and dip our toes in hospitality for the first time.

"We're looking forward to welcoming visitors to our farm and enabling them to explore the surrounding Nottinghamshire countryside and the historical towns nearby."

Ingrid Nelson, Midlands agriculture relationship manager at HSBC UK, said the bank was 'pleased' to be supporting the Ashworth Partnership with diversification.

"The new offering will support the business’ growth while helping the local economy by encouraging visitors to the area and creating new job opportunities for locals.”