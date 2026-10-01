November milk price held steady by First Milk

First Milk has opted to hold its manufacturing milk price steady for November (Photo: First Milk)

First Milk will hold its manufacturing milk price at 39.00p per litre from 1 November 2026, giving suppliers price stability heading into the month.

The co-operative confirmed its manufacturing standard litre will remain unchanged at 39.00ppl, including the member premium.

The decision means there will be no movement in the headline price paid on First Milk’s manufacturing standard litre for November.

The hold provides some certainty for supplying members as they plan ahead for the final months of the year.

First Milk has not announced any further change to the standard manufacturing price alongside the November decision.