November tractor registrations increase by over a third

Total tractor registrations last month were up over 34% compared to the year before, new figures show.

Figures from the Agricultural Engineers' Association (AEA) show that there were 728 tractor sales in the UK over the course of November 2022.

This is an increase of 34.1 percent compared to the same month in 2021, the association explained in its latest online update.

The AEA said: "It remains to be seen whether the upturn is just a short-term one or if it indicates that supply chain disruptions are beginning to ease."

Tractor registrations are taken as a broad indicator of the strength of the domestic market for agricultural equipment.

Tractors must be licensed for use on public roads and as such are registered with the Department for Transport which allows an accurate count to be made.

In value terms, sales of tractors, plus parts and accessories, account for almost one half of farmers’ total spend on equipment, which again makes this data series a prime indicator.