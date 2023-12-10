November UK tractor registrations 'unusually low' as sales plummet

The number of agricultural tractors registered in the UK during November has been described as 'unusually low' following a surge in October.

At 414 machines, the monthly total was down by more than a third, compared with the seasonal average and by 43%, compared with the same month last year.

This is according to figures from the Agricultural Engineers Association (AEA), with a previous release showing that October had the highest number of tractors registered since 2016.

AEA said in the latest update: "After an unusually strong performance in October, the number of agricultural tractors registered in the UK during November was unusually low.

"The total for the last two months was very close to the seasonal mean, though, so it is too early to say whether this is just a blip or marks the start of a downturn in the market.

"The combined total for October and November 2023 was below the level reached a year ago, when manufacturers were working through the backlog which had built up over the previous couple of years.

"Nevertheless, the total for the year to date was still 2% higher than in the same period of 2022."