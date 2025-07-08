NSA adds extra ram sales to beat bluetongue restrictions

The National Sheep Association (NSA) has announced it will hold additional early ram sales this summer in response to bluetongue regulations that have restricted animal movements since early July.

Two early sales are planned for early August—one in Wales and one in England—to accommodate buyers and vendors on both sides of the border.

The NSA states this initiative aims to save sheep farmers time and expense amid the current restrictions imposed by the Welsh government.

The first sale will take place on 4 August at Brecon Livestock Market, followed by a second sale on 5 August at Hereford Livestock Market.

Under existing regulations, rams transported from England to the Brecon sale must undergo pre-movement bluetongue testing.

Jane Smith, executive director of NSA Wales & Border Ram Sales, commented: “It is essential that we provide the best possible opportunities for both buyers and sellers to facilitate ram sales during these challenging times.

"We hope that by offering two venues, we can maximise the chances for all participants.”

The sales will be conducted by auctioneers McCartneys and Clee Tompkinson in Brecon, and by Hereford Market Auctioneer in Hereford.

The pre-movement testing required for livestock moving from England into Wales is estimated to cost between £60 and £70 per animal.

Ms Smith added: “The deadline for entries for either sale has been extended to18 July. We have already received entries from English vendors for the Brecon sale, but those vendors will be offered the option to switch to the Hereford sale.”

The NSA Wales & Border Early Ram Sale is particularly important for early lambing flocks and traditionally marks the start of the tup selling season.

Last year’s inaugural sale at Brecon, following its relocation from Builth Wells, saw strong demand, with individual consigner averages rising by nearly £200.

The sale achieved an 83% clearance rate—the highest ever recorded—and two rams sold for a top price of 2,000 guineas each.