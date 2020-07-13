NSA Ram Sales in East and South West to go ahead

NSA Ram Sales in East and South West are set to go ahead in August and September

NSA Ram Sales in the East and South West of England will continue despite the Covid-19 constraints, organisers have said.

The National Sheep Association (NSA) has announced the confirmed dates of its ram sales in its Eastern Region and South West Region.

The Eastern Region sales will take place at Rugby on 28 August, and the sale at Melton Mowbray will take place on the revised date of 18 September 2020.

Meanwhile, NSA South West Region’s sale is continuing to make pace at Exeter and will be held on 19 August.







NSA Eastern Region Ram Sale organiser, Jonathan Barber said: “It is wonderful to be able to work with both groups of auctioneers to keep our Eastern Region Ram sales going, they have worked extremely hard to allow this to happen."

However, he warned: "We must remain aware there will still be constraints and social distancing at all times.”

NSA South West Regional Manager, Ian May highlighted the importance of following social distancing rules.

“South West Region is pleased to be able to continue with the sale at Exeter but emphasise the need to follow social distancing rules and register in advance of the sale.

"While these are extra constraints, they are necessary to allow the sale to go ahead, which is the region's priority,” Mr May said.