NSA Sheep Event cancelled entirely for 2020

A key sheep sector event originally planned to take place this month but then postponed to October has now been cancelled due to the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

NSA Sheep 2020 has been entirely cancelled for this year due to the ongoing restrictions and concerns surrounding the pandemic, organisers say.

The National Sheep Association (NSA) said the decision was taken after looking at the latest government and public health guidance.

Chief executive Phil Stocker said the sheep sector were 'disappointed' as the event was one of the NSA's 'most popular'.







"We recognise the event provides the opportunity for the sheep farming community to come together for a valuable day of knowledge exchange, a chance to view new and innovative products and to enjoy an opportunity to catch up with friends.

"But the ongoing Covid-10 pandemic and uncertainty surrounding it have unfortunately left us with no choice but to cancel the event this year,” he said.

The show will now return to the Three Counties Showground, Malvern, Worcestershire in 2022, as a biennial event to take place on 27 July.

NSA says it is planning 'new and different ways' to deliver the seminars and workshops that visitors would have witnessed at the event.

The group's event organiser, Helen Roberts said plans were being worked on to keep the body's work with the sheep industry 'alive' until the UK entered 'normal times'.

The plans would offer opportunities for trade, breed societies and other interested organisations to be involved and to promote their products, she said.

"Thinking about this positively we may not be able to do a one-day event, but our emerging plans could be seen as a forthcoming ‘season for sheep farming’," Ms Roberts said.

“The changes that sheep farming is facing will not be put on hold until we can get back together face to face, and it is crucial that we press forward.”