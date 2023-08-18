NSA Wales and Border Main Sale attracts 3,500 entries

The NSA Wales & Border Main Sale, which takes place in September, has attracted 3,500 entries from over 20 breeds selling in 16 rings.

The National Sheep Association (NSA), which organises the show, said it was upbeat about the sale prospects.

Taking place on 18 September, it will include a strong sheep trade as well as the promise of a choice of good quality, inspected rams from across Britain.

Numbers are up in some sections, 372 non MV Suffolk rams have been entered, 100 more than last year, and there is an increased number of Blue Faced Leicester.

Chairman Graham Jones said: “With a good entry of sheep across all the main breeds, pretty well proportionate to demand, I believe the sale will be successful both for vendors and purchasers.

“Lamb and ewe prices are holding up well against last year’s prices, so I hope the ram trade will also strengthen.”

The order of sale in the Texel shearling rings was, for the first time, organised by ballot, live online to ensure transparency.

The names were drawn from a hat by well known stockman, Pat Greany, and announced by Graham Jones.

Mr Jones explained that the Texel rings had become very unbalanced. The numbers needed to be realigned before reverting to the system of moving numbers forward by a third each year to ensure a fair place in the sale for regular vendors.

Another first for the ram sale is a raffle. It will be held on the morning of the sale in aid of RABI and the DJP Foundation.

The aim is to further support the farming community, raising awareness and funding for the charities helping those with mental health struggles.

Prizes donated include a tupping pack from Nettex, a £50 voucher from Shearwell and some new cutters from Clippers HG.

Last year’s sale saw a Blue Faced Leicester shearling sell for a record 26,000 guineas just minutes into the bidding. It was quickly followed by a Texel that sold for 24,000 guineas.

Turnover reached £1,956,127.99 with 2,795 sheep sold or 88% of the number forward. The overall average was slightly up on the previous year at £699.87.