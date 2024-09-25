NSA Wales and Border ram sale breaks records with turnover up 10%

A record breaking NSA Wales & Border ram sale saw a rise in turnover of more than 10% totalling over £2.2 million, with a 92% clearance, 5% up on last year.

As selling got underway at the Royal Welsh Showground on Monday (23 September), the top price of 30,000gns for a Texel shearling broke the all-time sale record.

The shearling ram, from Phil Weaver of Little Manor Farm, Nottinghamshire, sold to W&C Ingram, Logie Durno Farm, Aberdeenshire.

A range of five figure headline prices and increased averages across the board reflected the strength of the trade.

More than 3,000 rams from across the UK were inspected before entering the sale ring, with all inspectors fully briefed about bluetongue as concerns were growing of the threat of the disease.

NSA Wales & Border Ram sale chair, Geoff Probert said he was delighted with the overall sale results and with the averages achieved for his pens of pedigree Mortimer Charollais and Texels.

He took the champion Charollais title in the pre sale show and achieved a 98% clearance to average just over 1000gns.

“The standard of sheep forward was a credit to all vendors. The bar just gets higher each year," he said.

Following the record breaking Texel, another shearling Texel ram from C E Pryce, Yr Helyg, Powys, sold for 24,000gns to W O J Reed & Company, Upper Scolton, Pembrokeshire.

The Blue Faced Leicester champion, a ram lamb, sold for 20,000gns, from McClymont & Son, Kirkstead, Scottish Borders, went to David Jones, the Ddole, Llanbadarn Fynydd, Powys.

The top price Suffolk, a yearling from J&M Hartwright, sold for 4,200gns, going to Mark of LE Lloyd & Sons, Sarnsfield, Herefordshire.

Nicki Hartwright said she was thrilled to have achieved what is thought to have been the highest breed price ever achieved at the NSA Wales & Border ram sales.

She said he was a special ram that doesn’t come along very often, a very modern, smart tup with the style to match.

The Charollais highest price went to the reserve champion, Gareth Jones of RG & RA Jones & Sons, Robleston Hall, Camrose, Pembrokeshire. It sold for 3,500gns to John Owens, Woodhouse, Herefordshire.

The highest price North Country Cheviot from H Cockburn, Kingside, Peebleshire, was sold for 2,000gns to A Jones, Llangollen, Denbighshire.

Ram sale chair Geoff Probert concluded: “The buyers that come to Builth are prepared to pay for quality and this was reflected in the record average price and clearance rate.

"We’re grateful for the loyalty of all the supporters. It’s been a fantastic day.”