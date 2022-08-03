NSA Wales & Border Early Sale exceeds expectations after initial fears

The NSA Wales & Border Early Sale exceeded expectations, with top prices reaching 1,700 guineas for a Charollais ram, a yearling Texel for 1,600 guineas and a Suffolk for 850 guineas.

The National Sheep Association (NSA), which organises the event, said the best tups sold well in a sale that defied fears over rising costs and slipping lamb prices.

A total of 243 sheep sold, 73% of the number forward, and turnover was up nearly £10,000 on last year at just over £150,00, with the top price a hundred guineas up on last year.

The 2021 total was nearly £142,000 with 211 rams sold and the top price was 1,600 guineas. Buyers were again this year keen to bid on top quality sheep.

NSA Wales & Border Chairman Graham Jones was pleased with the day’s trading. He said good sheep had sold well, although he had sensed a little apprehension over lamb prices having slipped slightly in recent weeks.

He said: “As long as sheep had a good shape and a bit of power, they seemed to have been selling and, on the whole, it was a pretty good trade.

"I think people have been selective and I fancy sheep haven’t been quite as forward as they might have been in other years – possibly the price of feed and the grass situation, which wouldn’t have helped.

“But good sheep were selling. The bottom end wasn’t there. Also, if we’re talking about early lambing, we’re talking about bigger, stronger ewes so we’re looking for bigger, stronger rams and the smaller ones don’t actually fit the bill.

“On the whole though most people are happy, and it was very satisfactory," Mr Jones said.

The highest priced ram was a shearling, from Colin Bowen’s Gwyndy Flock, Pembrokeshire. Mr Bowen said he was out of Wernfawr Vinnie and was very powerful, having shown star quality from the day he was born.

It sold to Gareth Bickerton who runs the Lleiriog Flock of pedigree Charolais at Lloran Uchaf, Llansilin, near Oswestry. He described the tup as a ‘damn good all-round tup, with plenty of power and bone combined with a good carcass and good skin’.

The 1,600 guinea Texel was a shearling from Robert and Nesta Watkins’ Corras flock. Corras Elmo was out of Clun Captain and took first prize and reserve champion in the pre-sale show. It sold to RA Williams of Laugharne.

Robert Watkins was pleased: “It’s been a sticky sale, with people only going for the best. But a good ram is your cheapest input in a time when costs are affecting everything.”

The highest priced Suffolk went for 850 guineas and was sold by Paul Curran who farms with his father David and partner Ally at Talgarth. He was pleased with the day’s trading and sold 15 out of the 20 tups he brought.

His Charollais ram lamb sold for the highest price of 1,000 guineas, having won first prize in its class and reserve overall champion. He also had the first prize for a pen of Charollais ram lambs.

The overall Texel championship went to a shearling ewe from Vaughan Farms Ltd. It sold for 1,100 guineas. James Vaughan said it was their first Early Sale and his sons, 9 year old Henry and 7 year old Fred, were clearly delighted.

A total of 81 shearling rams sold to an average £635., 28 ram lambs to £486 and seven shearling ewes to £448.

There was a total of 69 Texel shearling rams sold, with an average £774. Three shearling ewes sold to an average £770.

Seven Suffolk rams sold to an average £667.50, four Suffolk cross rams at £588, three Dutch Spotted at £385, with a top price of 500 guineas, eight Beltex to an average £795, with a top price of 1,000 guineas, 11 Texel X to £698.73 with a top price of 850 guineas, one Charollais X at 780 guineas. The 21 recipient ewes averaged £22 with a top price of 202 guineas.

The Overall Supreme Charollais Championship went to a shearling ram from Adrian Davies and his wife Rhian’s Glyncoch flock and later sold for 1,300 guineas.

The Texel Champion was a yearling ewe from Vaughans Farms and sold for 1,100 guineas.