Nuffield Farming announces largest ever cohort of scholars

The Nuffield Farming Scholarships Trust has announced the appointment of 23 new scholars for 2024 - the Trust’s largest ever cohort.

Coming from a wide range of backgrounds, the scholars will commence their studies next year and study topics around tea production, goat dairying, cider production, and artificial intelligence.

Challenges around sustainability, resilience, climate pressures, and market forces in other UK farming and rural industries will also be explored.

Over the course of their scholarships, they will travel internationally to gain an in-depth understanding of their study topic from global experts.

Mike Vacher, director of the Nuffield Farming Scholarship Trust, said: “Following a substantial number of exceptional applicants this year, we are delighted to announce our biggest ever cohort of Nuffield Farming Scholars.

“Our 2024 scholars have already displayed a clear passion for their chosen topics, and I have no doubt that they have the potential to become leaders who shape the future of agriculture.

“We are looking forward to introducing our 2024 cohort to the Nuffield Farming family at this year’s ‘Super Conference’ in Exeter.

"This will be the pinnacle of what is already set to be a fantastic event, with over 30 scholars presenting their study findings.”

Who are the 2024 Nuffield Farming Scholars?

Dr Saba Amir (Craven Arms, Shropshire)

• Can calf with cow dairy farming become the future of the dairy industry?

• Supported by the John Oldacre Foundation

Laura Awdry (Truro, Cornwall)

• Every Calf has a value, but is every calf equal? Sustainable and profitable dairy beef production in the UK

• Supported by the Dartington Cattle Breeding Trust

Wallace Currie (Dumfries, Scotland)

• Let's get Agricultural Education into the Tramlines

• Supported by The MacRobert Trust

Lucy George (Cardiff, Wales)

• Tea cultivation within agroecology - the development of a high value opportunity for UK farms.

• Supported by Royal Welsh Agricultural Society

Jock Gibson (Dallas, Scotland)

• Enhanced meat eating quality from 100% pasture and forage systems

• Supported jointly by Royal Highland & Agricultural Society of Scotland and Worshipful Company of Butchers

Sophie Gregory (Thornecombe, Dorset)

• What is the future for organic farming?

• Supported by The Trehane Trust

Liz Haines (Stafford, Staffordshire)

• Neurodiversity in Agriculture

• Supported by McDonald's UK & Ireland

Dr Natalie Hepburn (Cardiff, Wales)

• From farm to fork, from barn to brand; the models, advantages, and disadvantages of farm diversification

• Supported by NFU Mutual Charitable Trust

Polly Hilton (Exeter, Devon)

• Elevating the value of, pride in, and respect for British Fine Cider

• Supported jointly by Worshipful Company of Fruiterers and Three Counties Agricultural Society

Dan Jones (Conwy, Wales)

• Upland sheep farming, finding the balance: production, conservation and climate change

• Supported by the John Oldacre Foundation

Hattie McFadzean (London)

• Enhancing the resilience of the UK Dairy Sector: how do we prepare for increasingly volatile climate conditions?

• Supported by AHDB

Gwion Parry (Gwynedd, Wales)

• The disconnection between eating quality in the UK beef industry - from farm to fork.

• Supported by Royal Welsh Agricultural Society

Ifan Roberts (Leicester, Leicestershire)

• Inspiring the next generation of dairy entrepreneurs

• Supported by The Trehane Trust

Tom Scrope (Great Ayton, Yorkshire)

• Growing Together: Exploring New Ways of Farmer Knowledge Exchange to Secure Stronger Soils

• Supported by Yorkshire Agricultural Society

Dan Smith (Monmouth, Gloucestershire)

• Generation Regeneration. We need you.

• Supported by McDonald's UK & Ireland

Jamie Stokes (Warboys, Cambridgeshire)

• Doing more with less - Learning from the small to teach the big

• Supported by the Worshipful Company of Farmers with Savills

Amy Stoner (Uppingham, Rutland)

• UK Food Security: A forward-thinking approach to ensure resilient fresh produce supply chains

• Supported by The Food Chain Scholarship

David Tavernor (Market Drayton, Shropshire)

• Practically and profitably diversifying your farm business with black soldier fly production

• Supported by Alan and Anne Beckett

Sam Watson-Jones (London)

• Per plant farming, artificial intelligence and the future of arable farming

• Supported by Elizabeth Creak Charitable Trust (a Clyde Higgs Scholarship)

Cormac White (Frome, Somerset)

• Developing a sustainable grazing-based small ruminant dairy system suitable for New Entrants with alternative supply chain models

• Supported by The Thomas Henry Foundation

Dr Annie Williams (Shrewsbury, Shropshire)

• Minerals for ruminants - Are we getting it right?

• Supported by The Richard Lawes Foundation

Harold Winslet (Bristol)

• For peat’s sake! Do we need a new approach to peatland agriculture?

• Supported by Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association

Rachel Yarrow (Oxford, Oxfordshire)

• The dream British Cheese Goat: could a pasture based dairy goat system ever work at scale in the UK?

• Supported by Central Region Farmers Trust