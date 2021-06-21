Nuffield launches new award in memory of 'farming icon'

Nuffield has launched a new award in memory of 'farming icon' Frank Arden CBE which seeks to promote leadership roles within British agriculture.

The Nuffield Farming Scholarships Trust have launched the Frank Arden Leadership Award, in memory of Frank's 'inquisitive and generous spirit'.

He was the son of a tenant farmer who built a successful grains and potato growing firm in Lincolnshire, expanding into poultry, dairy and units located across the UK.

An early adopter of irrigation, Frank was well-known for his willingness to learn and share his knowledge with others.

He was formally recognised for contributions with the award of his CBE for services to agriculture.

The purpose of Nuffield's new award is to promote the personal development of a Nuffield Farming Scholar toward a wider leadership role within British Agriculture.

The winning applicant will receive funding to take part in a course provided by the Windsor Leadership Trust.

Beginning in 2021, the award will be given biennially to a recent scholar who resides in the UK and completed their scholarship at least three years prior to application.

The award is also supported by the Farmers Club Charitable Trust (FCCT), who will work with the Nuffield Farming Scholarships Trust in the selection process.

Meryl Ward, daughter of Frank Arden, Trustee of FCCT and director of Ermine Farms, said she was 'delighted' to sponsor the new award in memory of her father.

"Leadership training is an investment that is transformative for the individual, their business and the wider industry," she said.

"If we inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more and become more, we will have achieved our ambition for this award and created a fitting tribute to someone who valued people and always sought to make a difference.”

Mike Vacher, Director of the Nuffield Farming Scholarships Trust, added: "Our scholars are ideally placed to become leaders of our industry, and this award provides a them with the opportunity to further develop their skills.”

This year's applications close on 31 July, with selections being made by the Nuffield Committee and interviews for those short-listed taking place 4-6 October.

The chosen recipient will attend the Windsor Leadership Programme after 1 April 2022.

Nuffield is a charity that awards around 20 scholarships annually in the UK to young people between the ages of 22 and 45 from across the agricultural industry.