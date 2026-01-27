Nuffield launches new scholarship to boost broiler sector involvement

Broiler producers are being urged to apply as Nuffield launches a new poultry meat scholarship aimed at increasing representation from the sector.

Although the Nuffield Farming Scholarships are well established across agriculture, organisers say broiler production has historically been underrepresented.

In response, the Nuffield Farming Poultry Meat Scholarship has been created to encourage greater involvement from the poultry meat industry and attract applicants working directly within broiler production.

The scholarship will be available in alternate years, supported by funding from industry leaders 2SFG, Aviagen, Hubbard and Cobb.

Nuffield is looking for broiler innovators willing to examine key challenges facing the sector, while gaining practical insight and international experience to bring back to their businesses.

The Nuffield Farm Scholarships Trust is a registered charity focused on developing future leaders capable of driving positive change across farming, food, horticulture and rural industries.

Successful applicants are able to research a topic of their choosing and undertake a study tour anywhere in the world for a minimum of eight weeks, helping to broaden their understanding of their sector.

Around 25 individuals are awarded a Nuffield scholarship each year, covering a wide range of interests across agriculture and the rural economy.

Since 1947, more than 1,100 Nuffield Scholars have completed programmes designed to influence farming and food production both in the UK and internationally.

Applicants must work within farming, food, horticulture, forestry or rural industries and be aged between 25 and 45, with no requirement for formal academic qualifications.

Candidates are expected to be well established in their careers, demonstrate a clear passion for their sector, and scholarships are not awarded to those in full-time education or for further research projects.

Applications for the next round of Nuffield scholarships will open in January 2026, with broiler producers and poultry professionals encouraged to come forward.