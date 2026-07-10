Nuffield: the poultry scholarship that changes careers

For many farmers and agricultural professionals, completing a Nuffield Farming Scholarship becomes the most significant step of their career, shifting perspectives, transforming businesses and creating leaders ready to drive the industry forward.

Applications for the 2027 Nuffield Farming Scholarships are now open, with the application deadline set at midday on Thursday 30 July 2026.

For poultry sector professionals, the scholarship offers a chance to broaden perspectives across the wider industry and build lasting networks that last well beyond the study period itself.

Run by the Nuffield Farming Scholarships Trust, a registered charity, the scholarship exists to inspire passion in people and develop their potential to lead.

Since 1947, the Trust has awarded scholarships to over 1,100 members of the food, farming, horticulture and rural industries to study a topic of their choosing.

The egg-specific scholarship is funded each year by the BEMB Research and Education Trust, a charity formed in 1971 from the residual funds of the former British Egg Marketing Board.

The Trust's remit is the improvement and advancement of the branch of agriculture concerned with hen or duck egg production in the UK, and its trustees have pursued that aim by sponsoring PhD students and funding a Nuffield Scholar every year since 1974 to study a subject related to egg production or marketing.

Those scholars have gone on to form the Nuffield Poultry Group, which is estimated to represent around 80% of the UK poultry industry, and which meets at least three times a year and runs its own international study tours for members.

What the scholarship involves

The scholarship gives individuals the time, resources and freedom to step away from day-to-day responsibilities, travel internationally and investigate a topic they genuinely care about, before bringing what they’ve learned back to UK agriculture.

Unlike many funded study programmes, there is no fixed curriculum: scholars choose their own research question and design their own international itinerary around it.

Poultry scholars in recent years have investigated biosecurity, sustainable production, global supply chain resilience and industry innovation, visiting farms, feed mills and agricultural businesses across multiple countries as part of their research.

Around 25 scholarships are awarded each year, each with a substantial bursary to fund the travel and study involved. There is no requirement for academic qualifications.

Eligible applicants are aged 25 to 45 and work in or influence the food, farming, horticulture and rural industries, including advisory, supply chain and associated roles.

Scholars’ experiences

Sylwia Sobolewska, a 2023 Nuffield Scholar now serving as secretary of the Nuffield Poultry group, said the impact had outlasted the scholarship itself: “Being a 2023 Nuffield Scholar was an amazing experience which broadened my industry knowledge and had influence on my future career… For me, the Nuffield journey is a lifelong experience.”

Sobolewska’s continued involvement with the Nuffield Poultry group points to one of the scholarship’s less publicised benefits: the network it builds among scholars stays active long after individual study periods end, giving former scholars a standing forum for knowledge exchange and innovation within the sector.

John Shiels, a 2026 Scholar, said the experience had given him greater clarity on his own path within the industry: “The experience has broadened my perspective, challenged my thinking, and helped me better understand the role I can play in driving positive impact.” He added that the scholarship had reinforced for him the value of continuous learning and collaboration across the sector.

Applying and what happens next

Applicants must submit their application alongside two references by the same midday deadline of Thursday 30 July 2026, with sufficient time needed to forward the reference link to both referees.

Everyone who attends an interview receives a letter notifying them of the result, and new Scholars are announced on the Nuffield Farming website and in the media. New Scholars are then officially awarded their Scholarship at the Annual Nuffield Farming Conference.

Full details and the application form are available to apply now. The Trust is also running drop-in sessions for prospective applicants, bookable through the same email address, for those unsure whether to apply.

If you haven’t applied for anything this year and you’re looking to get involved, this is the one stand-out opportunity.