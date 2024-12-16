Number of dairy farmers leaving sector starts to slow down

Positive figures have been released which suggest that the number of farmers quitting the dairy sector may now be starting to slow down.

A small reduction of 30 dairy producers was estimated since AHDB's last survey of milk buyers, undertaken in April.

It is estimated that there were 7,200 dairy producers across Britain as of October 2024, according to the levy organisation.

In contrast, there was an estimated annual loss of 300 farmers - representing 4% - since October 2023.

AHDB explained this indicated that the majority of industry exits took place last winter.

Continued pressure on margins may have incentivised some of the decline last winter, alongside robust cull cow prices, according to the organisation.

"However, better prices through the summer this year may have stemmed the flow of people exiting the industry for now," said Annabel Twinberrow, AHDB analyst.

AHDB's latest numbers suggests that the average milk volume per farm in GB has now risen to 1.7 million litres per year, showing the continued trend towards fewer but larger farms.

With milk prices increasing since April, it expects the recent increase in GB milk production to continue for the remainder of the season.