Numerous dairy processors unveil milk price rises

Numerous dairy processors have announced milk price increases for the upcoming months.

UK dairy co-operative First Milk confirmed its milk price will increase by 0.5p per litre from 1 June 2021.

This means that its liquid standard litre will increase to 29.93ppl, including the member premium.

Robert Craig, director and vice chairman, said the increase had been possible as a result of improvements in market returns.

"As well as the benefits of our continued capital investment in driving efficiency and productivity at our processing sites,” he added.

Farmers supplying Muller who meet the conditions of the processor's Advantage scheme will also see a milk price increase, of 1ppl from June.

Those producers who follow the programme will see their milk price rise to 28.25p per litre.

Rob Hutchison, Muller Milk & Ingredients chief operating officer, said June's milk price increase followed strong market demand.

“Markets remain strong at present and if this is sustained, we hope to build on this increase in the months ahead, as we continually monitor supply and demand," he said.

Elsewhere, Somerset-based Barber's 150 farmer suppliers will see a milk price increase of 1ppl from 1 July.

This means that the world's oldest cheddar manufacturer's liquid standard litre will increase to 30ppl.