Numerous productive farms for sale in Scotland as momentum gains

A number of productive farms and nearly 500 acres of agricultural land are now for sale across Scotland as the market gains momentum.

Property consultancy Galbraith is handling the sale of several good quality farms and landholdings as demand remains high.

Land for afforestation and commercial tree planting and bare land for wider natural capital purposes has continued to underpin interest.

Located in South Ayrshire is Coldcothill Farm at Lochlea, a compact former dairy now run as a beef and sheep enterprise under a Short Limited Duration Tenancy (SLDT) agreement.

Vacant possession will be available from 1 May. The traditional farmhouse is set within a steading of predominantly traditional buildings which are surrounded by a versatile block of farmland including woodland extending to 184 acres.

There is a further block of land at Lochlea, located about half a mile south of the farm.

On the market through is Newlands, lying in a productive area of farmland in central Aberdeenshire.

Elsewhere, Cummerton is located in rural Aberdeenshire in a prime farming area, well known for its productive and fertile land.

The sale includes a three-bedroom farmhouse, along with a range of modern and traditional farm buildings and farmland extending to 52ha (128.5 acres) laid out in 11 enclosures.

The land has been farmed in an arable and grass rotation in recent years and is highly productive, capable of growing a wide range of crops, including potatoes.

Also on the market through Galbraith is Newlands lying in a productive area of farmland in central Aberdeenshire.

The farmland extends to 119 acres and is currently farmed on a rotation of Spring cereals and grass but has the potential to grow a wide range of crops.

There is a five bedroom farmhouse, a range of traditional farm buildings and an additional area of land extending to 3.76 acres.

Located in South Ayrshire is Coldcothill Farm at Lochlea, a compact former dairy farm

A derelict stone-built croft, with adjacent land of 4.08 acres, offers development potential, Galbraith says.

Duncan Barrie, head of farm sales at the consultancy, explained that the more productive arable land and mixed farming units were in high demand.

"Demand from land for afforestation and commercial tree planting and bare land for wider natural capital purposes has continued to underpin interest in the more marginal area of land," he said.

“The farms we currently have offered for sale represent a mix of geographical agricultural areas and includes two mixed farming units in Aberdeenshire, a compact former dairy unit in Ayrshire, and block of grassland and woodland within Dumfries and Galloway."

In Dumfries and Galloway, the Land at Greenhead Farm extends to 39.50 acres with a mix of silage and grazing land as well as approximately 10.3 acres of woodland.

The grassland is in good condition, with one field capable of silage production. The woodland comprises a mix of mature coniferous species with silver birch lining the boundary.

According to Galbraith, the land may be suitable for the erection of a semi-permanent structure for off grid living or similar, subject to the necessary consents.