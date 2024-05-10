Ocado and Soil Association to establish nature-friendly demo farms

Nature-friendly farming will be shown at five UK farms as part of a new project between online retailer Ocado and the Soil Association.

The five farms in the programme will each focus on a different area of farming - from dairy, beef and sheep to orchard fruit and potatoes.

Each will host training sessions for other farmers, sharing technical expertise and support on a range of agricultural practices.

According to both organisations, the project has an aim to 'significantly help' the adoption of nature and climate friendly farming practices around the UK.

Sessions will cover topics including agroforestry, restoring hedgerows, crop rotations, and soil and water quality, among other topics.

The demo farms are part of a wider partnership between Ocado and charity Soil Association, which was recently established.

Three of the five farms have already been selected, including Godminster Organic Farm based in Bruton, Somerset.

Ocado and Soil Association will also build a ‘Farm to Fork Ambassadors programme’, encouraging farmers to share their stories and experiences with others in the industry.

Speaking about the project, Helen Browning, Soil Association CEO, said nature was 'under threat' in the UK.

"With 70% of land under farming, we believe farmers need support to shift away from the most damaging practices of intensive farming to restore biodiversity and mitigate the worst risks of climate change.

“Ocado has always championed small producers and we are excited to be working together with such a young and innovative company which shares our commitment to nature friendly food and farming.

"Its support will act as a catalyst for change, allowing us to deliver a programme that champions and supports fixing our broken food and farming system.”