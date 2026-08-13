OFC seeks next cohort of farming and rural leaders

Applications have opened for a leadership programme giving people aged 30 to 45 across farming, food and the rural economy the chance to attend the Oxford Farming Conference and develop their industry networks.

The Inspire 2027 programme is open for applications until 14 September, with successful participants receiving a full place at OFC 2027 alongside two dedicated development days in London.

More than 145 people have taken part in Inspire since it was established, with alumni going on to launch new ventures, change career direction, take on board roles and collaborate across the agricultural sector.

The programme is designed to help emerging leaders strengthen their confidence, leadership skills and professional networks while gaining new perspectives on the challenges facing food and farming.

Participants will attend two pre-conference Inspire Days in London during November before joining the Oxford Farming Conference from 6 to 8 January 2027.

The package includes accommodation, the Chair’s Welcome Reception, Christ Church Dinner and the OFC Oxford Union Debate, as well as access to the wider conference programme.

Successful applicants will also join Inspire’s network of more than 145 alumni, who continue to connect and collaborate beyond the event.

The 2027 programme will be managed by OFC director Kelly Hewson-Fisher, head of rural research at Savills and a former Inspire participant herself.

“Inspire is about creating opportunities for people who want to contribute positively to the future of our industry,” she said.

“It brings together a group of aspiring leaders with different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives, and gives them the space to learn from one another, challenge their thinking and build connections that last beyond the conference.”

Hewson-Fisher said her own experience of Inspire had shown how valuable those connections could be for people looking to progress within agriculture and the wider rural economy.

“As an Inspire alumnus myself, I know how valuable those conversations, connections and experiences can be. If you’re curious, ambitious and ready to invest in your own development, I’d encourage you to apply.”

Adam Godwin, who took part in the 2026 Inspire cohort, said the programme had a lasting impact on his farming career.

“The Inspire Programme has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my farming career,” he said.

“Being part of OFC gave me the chance to connect with industry leaders, innovators and fellow farmers, and opened the door to opportunities I would never otherwise have experienced.”

He said the experience had also challenged his thinking, strengthened his confidence and highlighted the value of listening to different perspectives.

The programme is supported by BASF Agricultural Solutions and REAL Success Ltd, which contribute to development activities before and during the conference.

Joel Johnson, business director for BASF Agricultural Solutions in the UK and Ireland, said: “Not only does it give participants the opportunity to grow in confidence, develop valuable leadership skills and build strong industry networks, but we’ve seen firsthand the impact its alumni have had shaping the face of UK agriculture.”

Paul Harris, managing director at REAL Success Ltd, said developing leadership would be increasingly important to the future of British agriculture.

“We believe the greatest opportunity for British agriculture lies not just in developing better farms, but in developing better leaders.”

OFC 2027 will take place from 6 to 8 January under the theme “Harmony” and will be chaired by Sheena Horner.

Applications for Inspire 2027 close on 14 September 2026.