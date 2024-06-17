Officer removed from duty after cow slammed by police vehicle

A police officer who deliberately drove his patrol car into a cow has been removed from frontline duties following public outcry, Surrey Police has confirmed.

Shocking footage widely shared on social media shows a 10-month breeding heifer running loose on Raleigh Road, Feltham, before being struck at speed by a police car.

Surrey Police said in a statement that after attempts to safely capture the animal “over a period of a number of hours” had failed, “the decision was made to stop it using a police car”.

The force added that the farmer had been located and the cow was now 'recuperating with her herd' in Staines Moor, Surrey, after being assed by a vet, who was overseeing its continued treatment and recovery.

Police try to stop an escaped cow by ramming it with their car in Feltham, West London pic.twitter.com/kRTnGRr5SH — UB1UB2 West London (Southall) (@UB1UB2) June 15, 2024

However, the farmer's partner, called Kate, told Sky News that while the cow was now recovering, it could still die of shock.

"Honestly, when I saw the video, I thought he should lose his job. I just thought it was disgusting, I couldn't believe it," she told the broadcaster.

Speaking about the incident, Surrey Police's Deputy Chief Constable said: “I fully appreciate the distress our handling of this incident has caused and will ensure that it is thoroughly and diligently investigated.

"In addition to an internal referral to our Professional Standards Department, we have also referred the matter to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) for independent consideration.

“At this time, the officer who was driving the police car has been removed from frontline duties pending the outcome of these investigations."

He said the cow had sustained a large cut to one leg and cuts and grazes, adding "she continues to be monitored by a vet and our rural officers are staying in contact with the owner for updates."

“I can confirm that on the night, efforts were made to contact local vets without success and efforts were simultaneously being made to identify the owner.

"Why these were unsuccessful and what more could and should have been done will form a key part of the investigation."