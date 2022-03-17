Oil thieves set sights on farms as energy prices surge

Farms are being targeted by oil thieves who are exploiting the surge in energy prices by selling stolen fuel on the black market, according to reports.

With the price of oil continuing to rise, farms and rural households across the country have been stockpiling in their back-garden tanks.

However, criminals are siphoning off fuel to sell themselves. This week, Suffolk Police confirmed that £600 worth of heating oil was stolen from a tank outside a doctor’s surgery in Barrow.

And days earlier, 1,100 litres of heating oil was stolen from outside a house in the village of Snape, also in Suffolk.

Other forces, including Aberdeenshire, West Mercia, Derry, Highlands and Islands, Lancashire and Devon and Cornwall have also warned that thousands of pounds worth of oil has been stolen this week alone.

A 1,000-litre tank can be drained within minutes and a tank that’s not properly protected will make an easy target for thieves looking to make some quick cash.

The Countryside Alliance urged rural homeowners and farmers to minimise their chances of suffering the effects of fuel theft.

A spokesperson said: "Fuel thieves traditionally target farms during the longer winter nights as the extended cover of darkness gives them more opportunities to get away with the theft unnoticed.

"These criminals often use just a basic tube to siphon away the fuel but more sophisticated apparatuses – such as pumping systems – have been reported by police.”

How can I better protect fuel?

According to Tuffa Tanks, there are several measures which farmers can follow to minimise their chances of suffering the effects of fuel theft:

• Keep it locked: Locking down a tank with a secure cap or hardened hoses is always worth doing.

• Invest in good lighting: Most criminals use the cover of darkness to escape with their spoils so preventing this with a reliable lighting system can go a long way.

• Employ CCTV: Modern CCTV is relatively affordable and can be a valuable tool in your arsenal against fuel thieves.

• Fence it off: Keep your oil tanks close to your house or work premises so you can see any movement around the tanks with ease.

• Be notified: Burglar alarms are useful to prevent access to property and might be a valuable asset if your tank is stored in an outbuilding or shed.

• Keep a regular inventory: Conduct a daily audit of tank levels