Oldest surviving YFC couple urge young farmers of today to join

A couple in their nineties believed to be England's oldest survivors associated with the YFC movement have urged more young people to join them.

Ivan and Rosemary Goff, who are 96 and 90 years old respectively, joined Culm Valley YFC soon after the second world war, as teenagers.

In a video interview about their experiences, the couple, who are from Devon but now live in Shropshire, encouraged young farmers to make the most of their time in YFCs.

Their son, Andrew, has released the interview to provide more insight into the country's YFC movement.

The Goffs, who now live in supported accommodation in Much Wenlock, are natives of the Culm Valley, near Tiverton.

Ivan and Rosemary Goff Young Farmers Club from Interactive Opportunities on Vimeo.

Ivan was invited to join Culm Valley YFC in 1946 and his wife followed suit a year later, at the age of 13.

The first YFC opened in 1921 in Hemyock, Devon, where the United Dairies milk factory set children of the area’s milk producers the task of calf rearing, with competitions and prizes for those achieving the highest standards.

The couple's son Andrew has released an interview with his parents to provide more insight into YFCs decades ago

Over the next decade more clubs opened to provide agricultural education, with a focus on growing crops, calves, pigs, poultry, bees and gardens.

One of Ivan’s proudest memories is winning the YFC ploughing competition at the age of 22 but he was outshone by Rosemary when it came to winning silverware.

She won a host of competitions for her livestock and was allowed to keep the cup for Best Young Farmer after winning it for three years on the trot. At one point, the couple owned a collection of around 20 cups.

One of Ivan’s proudest memories is winning the YFC ploughing competition at the age of 22

Rosemary recalls her favourite prizewinning calf, which she named Betty, with great fondness.

She donated one of her collection, named the Flay Cup in honour of her maiden name, to Honiton Agricultural Show and it’s still awarded annually to the best calf rearer.

During the video interview, the couple both said they had enjoyed the social aspect of being YFC members, as well as the competitions.

They encouraged today’s young farmers to enjoy their time in the YFC and to spend wisely with an eye to the future

They also both praised the YFC for its charity fundraising and for moving with the times.

Today, despite Ivan’s failing health, the couple are still inseparable, spending most days together at Lady Forester Nursing Home in Much Wenlock.