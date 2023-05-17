On-farm NHS visits aim to get more British food served in hospitals

The first series of a national programme of farm visits for NHS caterers has concluded, portraying the message that buying local food is sustainable and helps British farmers.

The visits, devised by food campaign group Love British Food, aim to show NHS caterers, dietitians and board members the benefits of buying British first-hand.

With uncertainty of supply as a result of the ongoing Ukraine war, organisers have been working to inspire the public sector to source directly from British farmers.

The most recent visit at the Organic Pantry, near Tadcaster, Yorkshire, follows others at the Overbury Estate in Gloucestershire, Hollis Mead dairy in Dorset and Moor Farm’s Hereford Beef in Shropshire.

All the farms visited were chosen by Love British Food for their regenerative farming practices, producing food in an environment-enhancing way.

Included on the visits are a tour of the farm, discussions led by the Love British Food Hospitals Working Group and updates from senior NHS England figures.

There was also an opportunity to hear about NHS Supply’s new procurement framework, designed to make it easier for small and medium-sized producers to supply the NHS.

Representatives from Trusts across the country have attended; from Somerset, Scotland, Sheffield, Shrewsbury, Bradford, Hampshire and many others.

Further farm visits are planned near Durham, in Oxfordshire and in Northern Ireland.

Love British Food said the plan was to continue to roll these out countrywide so that every Trust catering team had the opportunity to visit a farm.

The group's founder, Alexia Robinson, said that serving more British produce in hospitals was a ‘no-brainer’.

"Putting aside the obvious economic advantages of supporting British farmers and producers, the wider advantages to society should be emphasised," she said.

"Providing nutritional meals to patients across the NHS is proven to encourage a faster recovery, therefore freeing up desperately needed beds and hospital capacity.”

"Food plays a vital role in a patient’s recuperation, and it’s one that is undervalued in the current system."

Timothy Radcliffe, net zero food programme manager at NHS England, added: “It is enabling our caterers to understand how important the farms are in our community - how important our hospitals are to the farms.

“Let’s fly the flag. We’re proud to have British food on our menus."