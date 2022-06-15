On-farm reduction sale of 'nationally-renowned' Dinmore Herd to go ahead

The nationally-renowned Dinmore Herd, which has won major shows, will be offered for sale at an upcoming on-farm reduction event.

Founded in 2001, the Dinmore Herd has established itself as one of the leading pedigree Limousin herds through utilising the best bloodlines for breeding progeny.

Harrison & Hetherington (H&H) will conduct the reduction sale of the herd, on behalf of Paul Dawes of the Kipperknowle Farm on the Dinmore Manor Estate.

Taking place on 2 July, H&H says the sale will offer buyers the opportunity to obtain some of the most sought-after Limousin, Beef Shorthorn and British Blue bloodlines in the UK.

There will also be a consignment of Limousins from the highly-acclaimed Absolute Herd based on the Dinmore Estate.

From the Dinmore Herd, the Limousin cattle put forward for sale include eight bulls and 26 heifers served/maidens, as well as eight calf embryos.

The Dinmore Beef Shorthorns for sale include 20 cows with calves at foot, 2 heifers with calves at foot, 2 in-calf heifers, 5 maiden heifers, one stock bull and one young bull. Also for sale are two British Blue bulls.

From the Absolute Herd, there are four Limousin bulls, seven cows, in calf and or suckling and eight maiden/ served heifers.

On announcing details of the sale, auctioneer James Little said Paul Dawes was an 'extremely noted' Limousin breeder.

“This is a nationally renowned herd which has won major shows and has sold cattle for very high prices," Mr Little said.

"The Dinmore herd is known for using the very best genetics to produce animals which really are top of their field.”

He added: “Viewing the cattle in their home environment gives a real indication of what they are like to handle and manage.

"You get a much better gauge of their natural temperament and can see for yourself the type of environment they are used to."