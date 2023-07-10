On-the-spot fines for fly-tipping to increase from £400 to £1,000

On-the spot fines for litter and fly-tipping are set to rise as part of a crackdown on anti-social behaviour, as such crimes continue to impact farmers' livelihoods.

Environment Minister Rebecca Pow has announced new upper limit to fines to deter people from fly-tipping and littering in the countryside.

This means the maximum fine amount for those caught fly-tipping will increase from £400 to £1,000.

And the maximum amount for those who are caught littering or graffitiing will rise from £150 to £500.

Fly-tipping and waste crime is estimated to cost the economy £924 million per year in England alone.

According to the NFU, the crime impacts around two thirds of farmers, with the issue remaining a key issue for the industry.

Announcing the higher finds, Minister Pow said: “It’s vital that communities have the tools they need to address the problem as well.

“That’s why we are supporting local authorities by increasing the upper limit for on-the-spot fines and ringfencing the proceeds for clean-up and enforcement operations.”

The Country Land and Business Association (CLA), which represents over 28,000 rural businesses, said most farmers and landowners had been a victim of fly-tipping.

"Hundreds of thousands of offences on private land are going unrecorded," warned Mark Tufnell, CLA president.

"Farmers often have so little faith in the ability of the police or council to deal with fly-tipping that they simply bear the cost of removing rubbish themselves."

He added: “It’s not just the odd piece of litter blotting the landscape, but tonnes of household and commercial waste which can often be hazardous – even including asbestos and chemicals - risking the safety of people and animals."