One death linked to UK salmonella outbreak as cases reach 207

A UK-wide salmonella outbreak has reached 207 confirmed cases, with one death associated with the outbreak as investigators examine possible food-chain links involving eggs.

The source has not been confirmed, and investigators stress there is currently no identified connection to UK-produced eggs or poultry.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) first detected an increase in cases involving the same strain of salmonella enteritidis on 26 May using whole genome sequencing. Cases have been identified between 11 August 2025 and 1 August 2026, although 206 of the 207 infections were reported during 2026.

Genetic analysis shows the cases are closely related, indicating a likely common source of contamination.

Attention is increasingly focused on what those affected ate before becoming ill. Of 114 cases interviewed so far, 95 — or 83% — reported eating food prepared outside the home during the week before their symptoms began.

Investigators identified five food businesses visited by two or more unrelated cases during that period, collectively linking 24 people. Eleven of those cases reported eating dishes made with eggs.

UKHSA said: “The signal for egg consumption remains the strongest in this investigation to date.”

However, the businesses involved receive eggs from several sources, including egg importers, and investigators have not confirmed eggs as the cause of the outbreak. Possible cross-contamination risks have also been identified at two of the premises.

Investigators said: “At this time there is no identified link to UK-produced eggs or poultry.”

England accounts for 199 of the confirmed cases, with six reported in Scotland and one each in Wales and Northern Ireland. London has recorded the highest number in England at 47, followed by Yorkshire and the Humber with 38.

Those affected range in age from newborns to 90 years old, with a median age of 30. Women account for 51% of cases.

Most people affected experienced gastrointestinal illness that resolved without further complications. However, 38% of patients for whom information was available were admitted to hospital because of their salmonellosis symptoms.

Two people developed bloodstream infections and one death has been associated with the outbreak.

Salmonella enteritidis is the most common salmonella serovar in England and a leading cause of salmonellosis in people. Infection can occur through contaminated foods including eggs, poultry, meat, unpasteurised dairy products and fresh produce, as well as through environmental exposure or person-to-person transmission.

Common symptoms include diarrhoea, stomach cramps, vomiting and fever. More serious illness can occur among young children, older people and those with weakened immune systems.

Overseas travel does not currently appear to be a major factor, with only six of the 207 confirmed cases reporting travel outside the UK.

The Food Standards Agency is working with local authority environmental health teams, which have provided food safety management advice to businesses where concerns have been identified.

Investigators have also found that the strain involved in the current outbreak is genetically related to a separate salmonella enteritidis outbreak recorded in 2025, which was linked to imported eggs.

That connection does not establish imported eggs as the source of the current outbreak. However, UKHSA, the Animal and Plant Health Agency, the Food Standards Agency and the Devolved Administrations are examining information from both incidents to assess whether imported eggs could pose a wider risk.

The agencies will consider whether further preventative measures are needed as the investigation develops.

Investigations into the source and origin of the current contamination remain ongoing.