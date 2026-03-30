One in 10 dog owners admit sheep worrying incident, survey reveals

More than one in 10 dog owners admit their pet has been involved in sheep worrying — as farmers warn the consequences can be devastating for flocks.

The National Sheep Association (NSA) has launched its 2026 campaign to tackle the issue, highlighting a clear gap between what dog owners say they know and how they actually behave.

Sheep worrying includes any incident where a dog attacks, chases or disturbs livestock. Crucially, it is not limited to physical injury. Even dogs running loose near sheep can trigger stress, miscarriages and long-term damage to flocks — with serious financial and emotional consequences for farmers.

The NSA’s survey of more than 2,000 UK dog owners found awareness is high, but understanding is less consistent.

While 97% said they were familiar with sheep worrying, only 65% recognised that dogs off the lead near sheep can also constitute an offence.

That misunderstanding is translating directly into risky behaviour.

Most respondents live within two miles of grazing livestock. In other words, this is not a rare scenario — it is part of everyday dog walking across the countryside.

NSA chief executive Phil Stocker said: “While it is encouraging awareness of sheep worrying is increasing, these findings clearly show that understanding doesn’t always translate into the right actions.”

He added: “Too many dog owners still underestimate how quickly a situation can escalate when a dog is off lead near sheep.”

The idea of a dog being “under control” remains a grey area.

Although 79% of respondents said they would use a lead when encountering sheep, 44% admitted letting dogs off lead on common land and 31% on farmland.

Many rely on recall rather than physical restraint — something farmers warn can fail instantly when a dog acts on instinct.

The survey also found over one in 10 dogs had been involved in a sheep worrying incident. Meanwhile, 16% of owners reported their dog had escaped from a garden, highlighting another often overlooked risk.

And for farmers, the consequences can be severe.

Mr Stocker said: “Even the most well-trained dog can behave unpredictably around livestock.”

He added: “What many owners see as harmless exercise can have devastating consequences for farmers, both emotionally and financially.”

Figures show most dog owners are aware sheep worrying can lead to fines, compensation or even dogs being shot, seized or euthanised.

However, far fewer realised offences could result in imprisonment (34%) or a ban on keeping dogs (32%), suggesting the full weight of the law is not widely understood — particularly as enforcement powers have recently been strengthened.

The findings also highlight clear solutions.

Clear signage was identified as one of the most effective tools, with 72% saying it would encourage more responsible behaviour. Respondents stressed signs must be visible, accurate and only used when livestock are present to avoid complacency.

There was also strong backing for better fencing and gates, alongside continued education.

While 66% supported awareness campaigns and 75% highlighted training as important, the NSA says efforts must go further — shifting behaviour, not just increasing knowledge.

Encouragingly, most respondents agreed responsibility ultimately lies with dog owners, alongside a need for better communication between farmers and the public.

Mr Stocker said: “This year’s campaign will focus on turning awareness into action.”

He added: “The message is simple: keep your dog on a lead around livestock and never take risks.”

The campaign runs from 30 March to 6 April, coinciding with peak lambing season and increased countryside visits during spring and the Easter holidays — a time when even a single incident can have devastating consequences.