One in three Scottish farmers struggling as resilience scheme launches

More than one in three Scottish farmers are struggling with low wellbeing, prompting the launch of a new nationwide mental resilience programme.

Farmstrong Scotland, the charity supporting farmers and crofters, has unveiled its Foundations of Mental Strength initiative, backed by the Scottish Government’s Knowledge Transfer and Innovation Fund.

The scheme will deliver structured, evidence-based support directly into rural communities. It aims to fill a recognised gap by giving those in agriculture practical tools to cope with the pressures of a rapidly changing industry.

The programme follows a survey conducted late last year involving 411 farmers and crofters. The findings underline growing concern around mental health in agriculture.

More than one in three respondents reported low wellbeing, with scores falling below the national average across all age groups.

However, the research also highlighted what can make a difference. Around 80% of those who had engaged with Farmstrong reported improvements in their health and wellbeing.

Those involved were more likely to socialise, exercise, volunteer, learn new skills and take breaks from the farm — all key factors linked to improved wellbeing.

The initiative will begin later this month and has been designed as a flexible knowledge transfer scheme.

Six standalone workshops will be available, delivered either individually or as part of a wider programme.

Farmstrong Scotland director Alix Ritchie urged industry bodies to embed the sessions into existing activities.

She said: “We are now actively inviting agricultural organisations, advisers, and industry stakeholders to consider integrating these valuable workshops into existing events, farm meetings, and discussion groups.

"Wellbeing is most effectively embedded when it sits alongside everyday farming practice, not apart from it, and would encourage anyone interested to reach out to us.”

The sessions have been developed alongside psychotherapeutic counsellors from Mind & Mission, known to many in the sector through the Women in Agriculture ‘Be Your Best Self’ project.

They cover key areas including emotional awareness, decision-making and building resilience in a fast-changing industry.

Participants are also encouraged to identify their values, manage difficult emotions and develop a growth mindset, while exploring purpose beyond financial pressures.

The expected benefits are both practical and personal. These include improved decision-making, reduced stress-related incidents and stronger peer networks across farming communities.

Ritchie said the ambition behind the initiative goes beyond a series of workshops.

She said: “At its core, Foundations of Mental Strength reflects a broader ambition shared across Scotland’s agricultural sector - that wellbeing should be woven into the fabric of how farming businesses are run, not treated as a bolt-on or a last resort.

"Those in the industry who feel good and function well will build more sustainable businesses and more resilient communities.”

Farmstrong Scotland is now inviting organisations across the sector to host workshops as the programme rolls out nationwide.