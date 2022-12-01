One million pounds worth of equipment recovered by rural crime team

Over one million pounds worth of agri machinery, tools and equipment have been recovered by Thames Valley Police since launching its specialised rural crime team earlier this year.

During its time, 82 people have been arrested by the taskforce for 105 offences, as the team seeks to disrupt serious and organised rural crime in the region.

Of 185 completed investigations, over a quarter have seen a positive outcome, according to Thames Valley Police.

Among recovered items are 52 cars, 20 agri plant machinery and 26 power tools, with items recovered from local policing areas across the force as well as other force areas.

Local policing areas across the Thames Valley have also seen the benefit of the taskforce, with the team supporting investigations into other rural issues such as hare coursing.

Rural crime taskforce Inspector, Stuart Hutchings said: “Reaching the milestone figure of one million pounds worth of recovered items is testament to the tireless work of the team and our commitment to not tolerating rural crime.

“We are grateful to the Police and Crime Commissioner for the funding which enabled us to develop the taskforce and make the strides we have to date, as well as the work we will continue to deliver for our rural communities.”

Matthew Barber, Police and Crime Commissioner, said he was 'delighted' with the results of the taskforce to date.

"The success demonstrates the benefit of a dedicated and proactive policing approach to tackling rural crime.

"The impact of rural crime can be devastating for communities and I remain committed to the work of the Taskforce in bearing down on individuals and organised crime groups who are committing crime in our rural areas.”

It comes after nine police forces across the north of England formed a region-wide Community Protection Notice (CPN), described as a "joint strike against cross-border poachers."

This means all nine police forces will now work as one to prosecute hare coursers, poachers and other rural offenders.

It also hands police and the courts greater powers to prosecute serial cross-border criminals who breach their CPN conditions by repeatedly targeting rural victims.