One of Britain's oldest cattle breeds faces renewed survival threat

One of Britain’s oldest cattle breeds has been placed on the highest-risk list, raising fresh fears for its survival after a sharp fall in numbers.

White Park cattle have been moved into the Rare Breeds Survival Trust (RBST) “Priority” category, with new figures showing registrations of calves fell by 36.3% between 2022 and 2025.

The annual RBST Watchlist, which tracks the status of the UK’s native livestock and equine breeds, highlights growing warning signs for the ancient breed and others under pressure.

The decline raises concerns not only for agricultural heritage, but also for the future of native genetics within UK livestock systems.

White Park cattle, with their pale coats, black muzzles and sweeping horns, are considered a living link to Britain’s ancient past, with ancestors thought to have been brought to the UK by Celtic populations.

The breed has previously come close to extinction. By the 1960s, only four herds remained, prompting conservation efforts that led to the formation of the RBST in 1973.

However, the latest data points to renewed risk. Alongside falling registrations, the breed’s Effective Population Size — a key measure of genetic diversity — has declined, increasing the threat of inbreeding and loss of valuable traits.

Today, the cattle are primarily valued for high-quality beef and their role in conservation grazing, where their hardiness makes them well suited to managing natural habitats.

The findings come at a time when native breeds are increasingly valued for their role in low-input and regenerative farming systems.

RBST chief executive Christopher Price said: “The sharp fall in White Park cattle birth registrations is a major concern for the breed’s future.”

He added: “These striking rare cattle are an irreplaceable part of the UK’s heritage… they are a key living connection to an earlier, wilder Britain.”

He said native breeds still play a key role in “sustainable farming, regenerative land management, disease resistance, biodiversity and food chain resilience”.

RBST is urging the Government to increase support through agricultural and environmental schemes, warning current backing is limited and difficult to access.

“We want to see Government deliver more incentives for choosing native breeds,” Mr Price said.

Farmer and RBST trustee Jan McCourt, who keeps White Park cattle, said the breed remains highly valued for its beef quality.

“White Park cattle represent something culturally, visually and historically special,” he said.

He added that the decline is “worrying, but can be reversed with a combination of awareness, education, and financial support”.

The wider Watchlist paints a mixed picture across UK livestock.

Alongside White Park cattle, Lincoln Red cattle, Boreray sheep and Soay sheep have also been moved into the Priority category following sustained declines.

Concerns have deepened for breeds including the Hackney horse and Cleveland Bay horse, both seeing sharp falls in breeding numbers, while Northern Dairy Shorthorn cattle and Gloucestershire Old Spot pigs remain under pressure.

However, there are more positive signs elsewhere.

Native Aberdeen Angus cattle recorded a 37.2% rise in registrations — the highest level since 2000 — while breeds such as Gloucester cattle, Manx Loaghtan sheep and the English goat have also shown encouraging growth.

RBST said the Watchlist highlights where urgent action is needed to safeguard the future of the UK’s native livestock breeds.