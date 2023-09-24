One of the UK's biggest milk hauliers falls into administration

One of the UK's biggest milk hauliers has gone into administration, causing concern that some milk may go uncollected.

Lloyd Fraser, based in Rugby, Warwickshire, collects milk for processors including Arla, Muller and Meadow Foods.

The collection of milk is now a concern, with industry figures saying the matter should be prioritised as thousands of litres could be wasted.

An Arla Foods spokesperson said the co-operative had 'contingency plans' where Lloyd Fraser operates, including, Cheshire, North Wales, and Shrewsbury.

A spokesperson for Muller Milk & Ingredients said it was 'working to minimise the impact for our supplying farmers'.

It comes as dairy farmers are already numerous facing difficulties, including poor milk prices and labour challenges.

NFU dairy board chairman, Michael Oakes, said the union was working with others in the dairy supply chain to determine the extent of the impact.

He said: "As new collection plans are put in place, we would urge dairy producers who are affected to contact their milk buyer as soon as possible."

Lloyd Fraser has three sites in Wales - in Powys, Denbigh and Pontypool.