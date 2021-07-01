One of UK's foremost pedigree Beltex stock up for grabs

Sheep breeders have been offered a rare opportunity to get their hands on some of the finest pedigree Beltex stock in the UK.

Stock from the Withy Trees Beltex Flock and the Belvoir View Beltex Flock will go under the hammer at Harrison & Hetherington’s Borderway Mart this month.

One of the foremost pedigree Beltex flocks in the UK, Withy Trees Beltex Flock was established in 2012 by breeder Andrew and Claire Wood.

The flock will undergo a complete dispersal sale as Andrew hangs up his crook, with every animal set to pass through the sale ring.

The sale will include 35 ewes, 46 gimmers, 59 ewe lambs, 5 stock rams, 36 shearling rams and 42 lamb rams, and also recipient females, embryos and semen.

The Belvoir View flock, owned by Richard and Rachel Sharp, was established in 2007. They have placed emphasis on both female and male breeding lines in order to develop quality animals for both the show ring and breeding stock.

This sale will include 7 ewes, 3 gimmers, 3 ewe lambs, 1 stock ram, 4 shearling rams and 9 lamb rams.

H&H auctioneer, Grant Anderson said: “This is an opportunity for both pedigree and commercial breeders to purchase fantastic stock from two excellent pedigree Beltex flocks.

"Withy Trees flock really is top of the game and boasts some incredible breeding lines, whilst Belvoir View is a tremendous small flock with a strong following that regularly tops the sale and show rings.”

Andrew Wood of Withy Trees has a lifetime’s experience in the sheep industry, initially focussed on selecting only the highest quality stock with original breeding lines including Woodies Storm, full brother to the then record priced lamb Woodies Snoop Dog, forming the basis of the current flock.

Mr Wood said: “The flock was established by selecting the very best of Beltex stock, which combined excellent husbandry and management, has produced animals that thrive and perform well.

“By retaining a number of our own top quality females each year, the flock has become predominantly homebred with only a few very select ewes being bought in.

"In order to maintain freshness in the bloodlines, the majority of stock rams were carefully selected and purchased from top flocks.

“2020 was a challenging year for everyone and, reflecting on my own work-life balance, I have decided it is an appropriate time to step back.

"It has been a pleasure and an honour to be involved with such a fantastic breed, but the time has come to completely disperse the Withy Trees Beltex flock in its entirety.”

Belvoir View’s most influential male bloodlines include Belvoir View Diamond Flame and Belvoir View Apple Jack, both holding an outstanding record in the show ring.

Belvoir Diamond Flame is a ram that has proved to leave a real stamp on his progeny with ewe lambs earning the top price at the Beltex Society sale last December.

In addition to the livestock sale, and for the first time ever, the Sharps will be offering for sale four doses of Belvoir View Apple Jack semen in order to raise money for charity.

“After 14 enjoyable years we have decided to sell our flock. Despite being approached by breeders interested in purchasing privately, we would like to be fair to everyone and so decided to sell all our sheep by auction,” Rachel Sharp said.

“We have had great pleasure in showing our stock, fortunately with many highlights at both national and county shows."

She added: "In looking back, we realised we have won over 40 Champion and Interbreed titles, something we are extremely proud of especially as we show at only a handful of shows each year.

“We are retaining the Belvoir View prefix, as well as the semen and embryos that we have, in order to keep the door open should we, or our son, decide to restart in the future.”

Withy Trees Beltex Flock and the Belvoir View Beltex Flock will go under the hammer at Harrison & Hetherington’s Borderway Mart, Carlisle, on Friday 16 July.