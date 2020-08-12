One of UK's leading winter livestock event cancelled

The 2020 event scheduled to take place in October at Borderway, Carlisle will not be going ahead

One of the UK’s leading winter livestock events due to take place in October has been cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis.

Borderway Agri Expo, organisers Harrison & Hetherington's (H&H) annual livestock showcase, was scheduled to take place on 31 October.

H&H said current guidelines concerning social distancing and mass gatherings made it impossible for the show to take place.

David Pritchard, joint managing director of H&H said: “These are challenging times and we have certainly thought long and hard about whether it would be possible for this showcase to go ahead this year.







"Borderway Agri Expo, has been growing from strength to strength over the years, and we have tried our hardest to come up with solutions which would adhere to government directives so as not to lose momentum.

"However, even if it were to be a scaled-down event, there would still be risks."

Mr Pritchard added: “Each year we receive support from the livestock industry, and our entire team would like to thank the exhibitors, competitors, sponsors and judges for their ongoing support.”

Next year’s event is planned to take place on 29 October 2021.