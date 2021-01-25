One-off funding pot seeks 'shovel ready' biodiversity ideas

A one-off funding pot worth £250,000 is up for grabs for 'shovel ready' biodiversity projects in the Midlands.

Farmers and landowners along with other individuals, groups, and businesses in the region can apply for funding.

The project must be over 0.5ha or 0.5km, and should be completed by 31 March 2021.

The impact of Covid-19 on communities in the Midlands led Severn Trent to release the 'one-off, limited-time-only' funding pot.

The water firm is on the lookout for anyone who wants to improve biodiversity in the region - 'no matter how ambitious their ideas'.

Previous projects have included wetland restoration, hedgerow planting, wildflower meadow creation and habitat management for native birds and mammals.

“We’re open to any ideas, on any scale, but the more creative the better – the sky’s the limit," said Zara Frankton, Severn Trent senior biodiversity coordinator.

“Given the tight deadline, applicants need to make sure any proposed work can be started right away."

Severn Trent will also consider projects that have already started but remain unfinished, perhaps because they ran into financial difficulty.

"We need these to be up and running by the spring to give habitat and other wildlife the best chance to thrive,” Ms Frankton added.

The funding is part of Severn Trent’s Great Big Nature Boost, an ongoing project which plans to enhance 5,000ha worth of environment in the region.

Individuals or businesses interested in taking part have been told to email ecologymatters@severntrent.co.uk.