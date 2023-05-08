Online meat retailer Farmison begins to restart operations

Online meat retailer Farmison & Co, which went into administration last month, will begin a phased re-opening of operations after it was acquired by a new group.

A selection of heritage breeds will go on sale online, the retailer said on Monday (8 May), with more ranges gradually brought back to the website over the weeks ahead.

The North Yorkshire-based company was acquired late last month by a consortium led by ex-Asda CEO Andy Clarke.

Chilli Marketing’s Gareth Whittle, Christian Barton and Kieron Barton also acquired the business for an undisclosed sum.

According to the consortium, the Ripon-based shop and click-and-collect location, ‘Cut by Farmison’, will also re-open later this week.

And after a certification inspection, the Food Standards Agency has given Farmison the green light to restart operations.

The business has also re-engaged key leaders in operations, supply and its butchery department – part of a plan to re-recruit over 50 people over the course of the coming months.

It has obtained commitments from its farming partners across the north of England that they will continue to supply Farmison with grass-fed, heritage breed meat.

Andy Clarke thanked the Farmison team and farmers across the north of England for "bringing the business back to life".

“We’ve been absolutely bowled over by the messages of support from colleagues, customers and suppliers since taking ownership of the business," he added.

“It will be some weeks yet before we have our full ranges back online, but we thank each and every one of the customers who’ve sent us those messages of encouragement and support over the past few weeks.

“We look forward to serving them once more in the days, weeks and months ahead.”

The company, co-founded by John Pallagi and Lee Simmons in 2011, sells meat online and through wholesale channels such as Harrods, Selfridges, Fortnum & Mason and Michelin star restaurants.

The meat retailer employed around 75 staff, most of whom were made redundant when administrators were appointed last month.