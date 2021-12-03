Online tool helps public buy Xmas turkey from local farms

The public are being encouraged to buy turkey directly from the farm this year as it would in turn help farmers after a challenging year with the pandemic.

The NFU's #BuyMyTurkey campaign is back again for 2021, urging shoppers to buy their Christmas turkey direct from the farm where it was produced.

The campaign, launched on Friday, allows the public to find their local producer by putting their postcode into the online tool.

Last year the Turkey Finder had a revamp, and it now includes an interactive map to make it easier for shoppers to locate their nearest farmers.

The campaign also reminds people who cannot buy from their local farm to look for the Red Tractor logo on turkey packaging when shopping in the supermarket.

Farmers and the wider public are being encouraged by the NFU to post across social media using the hashtag #BuyMyTurkey today (3 December).

In previous years, the campaign has seen success in helping to promote buying local and British turkeys for Christmas.

NFU turkey group chair Michael Bailey said: “The NFU Turkey Finder is a fantastic free promotional tool for any farm fresh turkey business selling direct to the consumer.

"The online postcode search tool is easy to use and directs new customers to your business, with options to display your website, phone number and email address.

"The latest update has made the search tool even more user friendly, making it easier for customers to find your business details which is beneficial as the highest margins will always be from direct sales at the farm gate."

The public are also being encouraged to look carefully at the country of origin labelling when shopping in supermarkets, and to keep an eye out for the Red Tractor logo.

The Union Jack flag helps ensure consumers that they are purchasing fully-traceable food produced on British farms.