Online tool launched for farmers wanting to assess GHG emissions

NFU President Minette Batters said the tool will help farmers take an initial first step on their own net zero plans

A new online tool has been launched for farmers wanting to assess emissions from their farm while suggesting ways of reducing them.

The Net Zero: Farm Status Indicator was unveiled at the NFU Conference in Birmingham earlier this week.

The farming industry is aiming to reach net zero by 2040 - a full 10 years ahead of the UK’s wider ambition by 2050.

NFU President Minette Batters told delegates: "Every farm will start the journey to net zero from a different place and will need a unique action plan.







"It is important to start that journey by assessing the likely emissions sources on farm, which is where the NFU's Farm Status Indicator can benefit, helping members take an initial first step on their own net zero plans."

With the UK hosting a major global summit on climate change later in the year, NFU environment forum chairman Phil Jarvis outlined some of the major actions that farming is set to take.

The industry's target to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions would involve three central pillars: increasing farming’s productive efficiency, improving land management and land use to capture more carbon, and boosting renewable energy and the wider bio-economy.

“UK farming already has a good story to tell; we should be held up as a global exemplar of agricultural systems," he added.

Climate scientist Professor Myles from Oxford University stressed that urgent action is needed to address climate change.

In a farming context, this could include conserving the carbon already in the UK's pastures and grasslands, and understanding how to store more for the good of society.

Turning to the livestock sector, he did, however, stress that 'it’s not the cow, it’s the how,' and reiterated that responsible meat and dairy production is compatible with climate goals.

He also added that the scientific community had work to do to improve the understanding of both climate data and how emissions, particularly of methane, are calculated.

Environment Agency chairman Emma Howard Boyd stressed how important it was to lower greenhouse gas emissions, but also to become more resilient and adaptive to the impact of climate change and extreme weather events.

Citing the impact of Storm Ciara and Storm Dennis, she added: “As we’ve seen in recent weeks, we are in unchartered territory with our climate. What we are seeing is not normal both in terms of drought and flooding.

"We have to work together to develop the big solutions to the big challenges of climate change.”