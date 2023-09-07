Onshore wind projects to be approved more quickly

Onshore wind projects will be approved more quickly in England as part of new measures being brought forward.

The government said it would streamline planning rules, meaning local areas would have a greater say in how onshore wind projects should be considered.

Measures include broadening the ways that suitable locations can be identified, including by communities, and speeding up the process of allocating sites by giving alternatives to the local plan process.

The government said this would "ensure the whole community has a say, not just a small number of objectors".

It would mean local policy on onshore wind would be decided by 'local councillors, accountable to local people'.

Farmers, landowners and rural communities backing local wind farms could also benefit from cheaper energy under the proposals.

Figures show that renewable energies fuelled 42% of the UK’s electricity generation in 2022, up from 7% in 2010.

However, the current planning process has meant that only a small numbers of turbines have been installed in recent years.

Michael Gove, secretary of state for levelling up said: "To increase our energy security and develop a cleaner, greener economy, we are introducing new measures to allow local communities to back onshore wind power projects.

"This will only apply in areas where developments have community support, but these changes will help build on Britain’s enormous success as a global leader in offshore wind, helping us on our journey to net zero."

Claire Coutinho, secretary of state for energy and net zero, added: "The Energy Bill is the most significant piece of energy legislation in a generation and will help us provide a cleaner, cheaper and more secure energy system for the UK.

"Onshore wind also has a key role to play and these changes will help speed up the delivery of projects where local communities want them."