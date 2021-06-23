Open Farm Sunday 2021: Farmers prepare for smaller-scale events

Farmers are preparing for this week's Open Farm Sunday which is going ahead as planned despite the full lifting of lockdown restrictions being delayed.
The farming industry’s annual open day will return on Sunday 27 June to celebrate its 15th event since the initiative was launched in 2006.
This year, the trend will be for smaller events, according to LEAF (Linking Environment And Farming), which runs the initiative.
The body says farmers taking part will still have full autonomy to decide on the type of event they would like to offer, for how long and for how many people.
In England, current restrictions do not impact outdoor agri events where space allows social distancing to be adhered to and attendance is limited to 4,000 people.
In Scotland there is a tiered system with events capped at 250 people, and in Wales, guided farm tours can take place so long as social distancing is maintained.
A spokesperson for LEAF said that host farmers would be taking all reasonable measures to minimise the risk of exposure to and spread of coronavirus.
"Farms opening for LOFS will be offering visitors a variety of on-farm experiences from guided walks and farm tours to machinery displays and picnics on the farm.
"We will continue to monitor Covid information from governments and support both our host farmers and visitors so that everyone has a safe and enjoyable day."
The spokesperson added: "Ultimately, we are so pleased that we can bring the public out onto farms this summer, to find out more about the agricultural industry first-hand, enjoy the health and wellbeing benefits of being outdoors and to give visitors a memorable experience.
"We hope that everyone will take the opportunity on 27 June, to celebrate all that British farmers deliver and enjoy a feast of British food and drink."
LEAF Open Farm Sunday 2021 will take place on Sunday 27 June.