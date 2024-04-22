Open Farm Sunday organisers issue free resources for farmers

The organisers of Open Farm Sunday have unveiled advice and free resources to help farmers across the country showcase British farming on 9 June 2024.

Now in its 18th year, the industry’s annual open day provides an opportunity for farmers to put their stories centre stage and promote a positive image of the industry.

As the largest annual celebration of British farming, it gives the public a closer look about what it takes to be a farmer in Britain.

It is seen as an opportunity for farmers to engage with the local community, share the farming story, bust any myths about the industry and give visitors a positive experience.

Organisers LEAF have today unveiled a handbook which provides a guide to hosting different types of events, with guidance on controlling visitor numbers through to risk assessments.

Farms that register can also order free resources, produced by LEAF and Open Farm Sunday sponsors such as posters, signage, gate banners, ‘ask me’ badges and give-aways for children.

Annabel Shackleton, who is Open Farm Sunday manager, said welcoming visitors on farm didn't have to be complicated:

“It’s a misconception that you need a blockbuster budget and an army of volunteers to host an event - that’s not the case," she said.

"There is real scope to develop an Open Farm Sunday format that works for you and allows you to build your confidence by starting small.

“We’d really like to encourage more farmers to dip their toes in the water. Putting on community-focussed farm walks for smaller groups gives you a chance to trial Open Farm Sunday in a way that’s manageable and fun for all."

Visitors to farms across the UK will learn first-hand how farmers are committed to sustainability, biodiversity, animal welfare, and managing the countryside.

But Ms Shackleton said she wanted to inspire even more farmers to host events this year.

“We know that most farmers don’t consider themselves ‘heroes’, however Open Farm Sunday provides an opportunity to communicate your achievements, high standards and commitment to sustainability," she said.

"One in five visitors have never visited a farm before so what you consider ‘every day’ activities, are fascinating and a whole new world to most people.”

Farmers can visit the Open Farm Sunday website to find out more about the free advice and resources available.