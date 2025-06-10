Open Farm Sunday sees 270 farms and 200,000 visitors take part

Open Farm Sunday 2025 has seen a 20% rise in participating farms and thousands more visitors eager to connect with British farming.

The UK’s flagship event celebrating British farming welcomed a surge in participation this year, with 270 farms hosting events, marking a 20% increase on last year.

The initiative, which has been managed by LEAF (Linking Environment And Farming) since its launch in 2006, drew an estimated 200,000 visitors.

It offered people across the country an opportunity to forge deeper connections with the land, the food they eat, and the farmers behind its production.

Annabel Shackleton, Open Farm Sunday Manager, highlighted how the event continues to demonstrate the farming community’s ability to educate, engage and inspire.

“Open Farm Sunday not only celebrates the UK’s farming heritage, it also develops greater connections between people and where their food comes from,” says Mrs Shackleton.

“Hundreds of events across the UK have showcased how farmers are working in harmony with nature and encouraged open discussions that address vital issues, including climate change, sustainability, food security, and youth engagement with agriculture.”

?? Wow, what a day!

Huge thanks to our host farmers for opening their gates and welcoming everyone!????

Loved seeing smiles, curious minds & muddy boots! ?????????????

Got photos? Send to openfarmsunday@leaf.eco#OFS25 #ThankYouFarmers #CultivatingConnections — OpenFarmSunday (@OpenFarmSunday) June 9, 2025

Open Farm Sunday is a fan­tas­tic oppor­unity ­for every­one, young and old, to dis­cov­er first hand what it means to be a farmer and the fabu­lous work farmers do pro­duc­ing our food, caring for livestock and managing our countryside.

— Robbie Moore MP (@_RobbieMoore) June 8, 2025

New research from LEAF indicates that young people’s interest in the sector is growing. Some 46% of Gen Z respondents say they would consider a career in farming.

However, only one in five currently regard farming as essential to tackling climate change — a clear opportunity to close this knowledge gap and better align farming’s role with the values this generation holds dear.

This year’s success was also bolstered by significant media engagement. Broadcast and print coverage was extensive, with Open Farm Sunday featuring as a main storyline on BBC Radio 4’s The Archers and appearances on BBC Breakfast and regional television.

Meanwhile, syndicated radio interviews aired on more than 100 stations — reaching a combined audience of tens of millions.

Amazing day at Park Farms Thorney - their weekend event had 1800 visitors within 2 hours. A fantastic sense of community with so many volunteers, businesses and partners supporting Michael Sly in this wonderful insight into the world of food & farming. Just brilliant#OFS25 — Philip Wynn (@wynnbp) June 7, 2025

Another great @OpenFarmSunday at @AllertonProject - never been more important to talk to people about where their food comes from & what ???? farmers are doing to care for the environment ?? ??

Hopefully a few young people who will consider a career in food & farming — Joe Stanley (@JoeWStanley) June 8, 2025

Ms Shackleton extended her thanks to those farmers who opened their gates: “The LEAF team is blown away by what’s been achieved this year. We are incredibly grateful to everyone who hosted or volunteered.

“As Open Farm Sunday looks to the future, this year’s success serves as a reminder of the event's power to transform public perceptions and strengthen the connection between people, their food, and the farmers who produce it.”

Next year’s Open Farm Sunday is set to take place on 7 June 2026.