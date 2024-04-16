Opportunity to acquire grazing rights on Cumbria common land

An opportunity to acquire grazing rights equating to over 250 sheep or equivalent livestock on common land in Cumbria has been unveiled.

H&H Land & Estates has launched grazing rights on Crosby Garrett Regulated Common near Kirkby Stephen.

Open market sales of common rights are unusual with most rights being attached to land.

These particular rights are held in gross allowing the sale to occur independent of any freehold land sale.

The rights amount to 257.5 stints on Crosby Garrett Regulated Common (CL4) and are held under entries 79, 80, and 81 of the Commons Register.

The block, which is to graze as per an agreed stocking calendar, is temporarily enclosed and served by a mains fed water trough shared with other commoners on the neighbouring open common.

These grazing rights are subject to an extended 5-year agreement for UELS and HLS, which gross an average annual income of almost £10,940.

As such the purchaser will be required to comply with an agreed stocking calendar determining cattle and sheep grazing until the end of the five-year extension to the UELS/HLS Agreement.

They will also be required to take over the maintenance of the water trough, with water usage costs shared proportionately with the other commoners.

H&H Land & Estates director, Mark Barrow said sales of such large blocks of common rights were 'very unusual'.

"This sale presents a very attractive opportunity particularly to other commoners and local farmers," he explained.

"We would expect a good level of interest and suitable offer/s to secure a successful purchase.”

With cattle grazing due to commence on 16 May, the successful purchaser should have stock available to become an active grazier with immediate effect, thereafter.

Offers in excess of £65,000 are invited by Informal Tender no later than 12 noon on 3 May 2024.