Organic certification body calls for 'radical' policy change

An organic farming group has called for 'radical' policy change from the next government to fix the country's 'flawed' food system.

Organic Farmers & Growers (OF&G) has set out its election manifesto calling for change based 'health, ecology, fairness and care'.

The certification body warned that the UK had a 'flawed' food system which had left it 'at the tipping point of catastrophic environmental and human health crises'.

OF&G chief executive, Roger Kerr, said that decisive action from the next government "cannot come soon enough".

"We need policies that create jobs, improve rural livelihoods while delivering sustainable and economically viable food and farming systems," he said.

“Restoring this balance and equity requires ambition and vision from government. The long-term effects of recent policies are still unfolding, but the need for action is urgent. One thing is clear; we must aspire to accomplish more.”

In terms of health, OF&G's manifesto says the government must tackle to the prevalence of cheap, highly processed foods. It also calls for a food partnership and plan to be established across all regions.

These would run alongside initiatives that ensure healthy and sustainable food is made available to people in care.

New levies would be introduced to fund pathways to make healthier food more accessible to 7.2 million people living in food insecure households in the UK.

The organic farming body proposes additional funding to support organic farming to address nature degradation.

The introduction of a land use framework should also incorporate new food and farming strategies, the manifesto says.

Within this strategy would be the delivery of an Organic Action Plan to increase the farmed area to 10% organic land – a three-fold uplift on today’s level.

Under the manifesto’s fairness heading, OF&G makes recommendations which include the implementation of transparent supply chain contracts, and new eco-food labelling to better inform consumers.

It says the principle of fairness is fundamental to ensuring that food production benefits everyone, from farm workers to consumers.

It is also calling for a strengthened Grocery Code Adjudicator (GCA), the establishment of an environmental label and the implementation of open and transparent contracts within the supply chain.

The delivery of a higher level of care would be facilitated by clear trade policies that ensure a level playing field for farmers, producers and consumers while protecting high health, welfare and environmental standards, the body adds.

This would extend to the roll-out of a mandatory co-existence framework to allow greater choice around the consumption of genetically edited foods.

Mr Kerr said that implementing OF&G’s recommendations would have a 'massive, beneficial impact' on the UK.

“By advocating for policy changes that support health, ecology, fairness, and care, we can create a sustainable, equitable, vibrant and healthy food system," he added.

“Organic is part of the solution to the challenges confronting us but is not just about changing farming practices, it is about championing a profound, positive impact on our society and the planet.”