Organic dairy farm in same family since 1917 now for sale

A Shropshire organic dairy farm extending to nearly 200 acres is now sale by informal tender after being in the same family for nearly 100 years.

Property agency Halls is selling Hall Farm, near Hanwood, on behalf of brothers Andrew and Roger Bebb, whose family have owned the farm since 1917.

The farm, which has a guide price of £3.25 million, includes 194 acres of pastureland, two houses, traditional and modern farm buildings.

Halls director James Evans said the sale offered prospective purchasers an "unusual opportunity to acquire a highly productive, organic dairy and livestock set up".

The houses also provided opportunities for multi-generational living, staff accommodation, holiday lets or assured shorthold lets, he said.

(Photo: Halls)

Mr Evans added that there was potential to divide the farmhouse, which has nine bedrooms, into a third home.

"The traditional farm buildings boast a wealth of character and are complemented by modern, purpose-built, livestock and dairy buildings," he explained.

"Set around concreted yards, the traditional buildings have potential for change of use, subject to planning consent, while the modern buildings include a milking parlour, collection yard, cubicle shed, loose housing sheds, silage clamps and slurry store."

The primarily Grade 3, fertile pastureland has held organic status since 2001 and lies in one block, divided by a hardcore access road.

(Photo: Halls)

Fields range from five to more than 40 acres and are ideal for grazing livestock, mowing and arable cultivation.

The farm is subject to a Countryside Stewardship mid-tier agreement, which runs until 1 January 2026, and is eligible for the new Sustainable Farming Incentive (SFI) scheme.

Tenders for Hall Farm must be submitted by noon on 21 June.