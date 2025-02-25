Organic egg farm adopts bioacoustic technology to monitor bees

Major egg producer Noble Foods is the first in the sector to adopt bioacoustic technology for monitoring pollinators on its organic farms.

The pilot project will deliver real-time insights into bee activity, providing data to support the company’s environmental commitments.

Pollinators are essential for food production, supporting around 75% of crops, yet populations are in decline, with 35% of species at risk of extinction.

As part of its green Purely Organic brand, Noble has already introduced habitat restoration measures, including bee and butterfly banks at two of its farms in Nottinghamshire.

Now, through its partnership with AgriSound, the egg producer said it was taking a significant step toward by making its biodiversity efforts more measurable.

Using AgriSound’s Polly monitoring technology, the project will measure detailed pollinator activity across different habitats and farm landscapes.

It will provide data-driven insights to guide biodiversity plans in anticipation of new regulations, and support sustainability claims with verifiable evidence.

The two-year pilot will track pollinator numbers and activity on the company’s Purely Organic farms to assess the impact of different land management approaches.

Purely Organic, which is Noble's organic egg brand, is undertaking a wider biodiversity action plan aimed at regenerating habitat diversity across its farms.

As part of this initiative, the company is enhancing hedgerows, planting wildflower meadows, installing nesting sites for birds and bats, and creating shelter for invertebrates.

Emily Marshall, agricultural sustainability manager at Noble said: “The biodiversity levels on our farms are incredibly important to us, and to our customers.

"Our farmers work intrinsically with the land, so to be the first in our sector to be using this technology, we’re ensuring our biodiversity efforts are backed by robust science and real-world data.”

"The findings will help to shape future biodiversity strategies and could pave the way for the wider adoption of pollinator monitoring across Noble Foods’ supply chain.

"This project marks an important moment for British food producers, one that can lead the way in nature-friendly farming."