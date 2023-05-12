Organic farm owned by same family for 80 years now on market

A Cheshire organic farm, which has been owned by the same family for more than 80 years, is up for sale with a guide price of £1.6 million.

Crabtree Farm near Malpas is on offer with agency Halls as a whole or in two lots and has planning permission for the conversion of barns into two homes.

The farm is being sold because the owner, Richard Bennion, is retiring. His family has farmed at Crabtree since the 1940s.

Registered organic since 1997, the farm supported a dairy herd until 2006 when it switched to a suckler herd.

The working farm comprises a detached four bedroom house, modern and traditional farm buildings and 115 acres of grassland, partly Grade 2.

The property comprises traditional barns with full planning consent for conversion to two dwellings, as well as an adjoining modern storage building, a Dutch barn, yard and 0.61 acres of grass and curtilage.

The modern storage building provides an opportunity to build a family home with work or storage space, according to Halls. Adjoining land might be available by separate negotiation.

The farm buildings, which are served by a large concrete yard, comprise single and two storey barns with potential for stables, a lean-to, two cubicle sheds, two Dutch barns, a cattle shed with a feeding passage and timber cow kennels.

The mostly level land surrounds the farmstead in two blocks and provides good silage yields. Around 40 acres, comprising large, rectangular fields adjoining Wrexham Road, has grown arable crops.

Shaun Jones, a director of Halls, said: “Crabtree Farm enjoys a desirable and peaceful location, 400 yards from the nearest neighbour, and will appeal to a wide range of potential buyers.”