Organic Herd to pay dairy farmers 51p per litre from July

Farmer-owned co-operative Organic Herd has announced its milk price will rise again for July, to 51p per litre.

Milk prices will increase by 1p per litre from 1 July, organic dairy co-op confirmed today (20 June).

The increase will take the Organic Herd price to 51p per litre on a standard litre basis.

Sara Ogborne, Organic Herd’s director of membership said: “Our latest price rise reflects the growth in demand we are seeing for our organic milk.

"The July increase is in line with our commitment to returning to our Members incremental but, crucially we believe, also sustainable improvements in their milk price.”

Organic milk production has declined significantly in recent years, primarily due to weakening consumer demand caused by the cost-of-living crisis.

It follows new figures showing that organic milk production in Britain averaged 1.1 million litres a day in May, down nearly 10% compared to the same period last year.

And over the 2023-2024 milk year, organic production was 14% down on 2022-2023, according to the figures, published by AHDB.