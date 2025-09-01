Organic Research Centre moves to ADAS in bid to expand research

The Organic Research Centre (ORC), the UK’s leading authority on organic and low-input farming practices, has become part of the agricultural consultancy ADAS.

While the ORC will retain its brand, the partnership means it is now operating as a stand-alone business within the ADAS group.

ORC staff and ongoing projects have transferred to ADAS, with both organisations set to benefit from shared resources and complementary applied research expertise.

Lucy MacLennan, who continues to be ORC's chief executive, said the move secures the organisation’s future and its mission on organic and low-input farming.

She explained that the shift “safeguards the future of ORC” and allows the team to “evolve and expand our research into new areas”.

While the ORC has a “long and accomplished history”, she added, supporters can be assured the core aims are unchanged: “to protect the environment and to enhance biodiversity” through “independent applied organic research”, with findings shared widely to encourage change across British agriculture.

Before joining ADAS, the ORC operated as part of the Progressive Farming Trust charity, which also oversees the Agricology knowledge platform.

Both the Trust and Agricology remain separate entities and their work will continue unaffected.

Jackie Evans, managing director of ADAS, said the move represents a significant opportunity for both organisations.

"ADAS has an excellent track record of delivering independent applied research to support sustainable, resilient, and profitable farming systems.

"With ORC’s agroecological expertise now in-house, we can pool our knowledge to deliver complex, multifaceted agricultural projects and ensure we continue to deliver the best possible environmental outcomes.

"Our aim is to add to our portfolio of research and advice, and create a centre of excellence for organic agricultural research," she said.