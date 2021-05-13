Organisers cancel summer shows for second year running

Organisers of country shows are having to cancel for a second year running due to continued uncertainty on large gatherings this summer.

From 21 June, the government hopes to lift restrictions on large events such as festivals and country shows, but the uncertainty means many cannot afford to plan.

The government is also looking at whether visitors to large gatherings may have to present proof of having a Covid-19 vaccine, causing further doubt for organisers.

Revesby Country Fair, which usually takes place on the first Sunday in August, is one show that has again been cancelled for this year.

The organising committee came to the decision despite the UK's lockdown easing considerably.

The event is one the oldest in Lincolnshire, and usually attracts more than 10,000 visitors and over 200 local businesses every year.

John Roe, chairman of Revesby Country Fair said: “After much consideration, the difficult decision has been taken to delay until 2022.

"The whole organising committee is saddened to have to postpone for a second year running, but our primary concern is the safety of everyone involved."

The Royal County of Berkshire Show, which was due to take place in September, has already been cancelled due to continued uncertainty.

It was hoped that the agricultural event – one of the biggest in the South of England – would return in 2021 having been postponed last year.

However the Newbury and District Agricultural Society, which organises it, said that uncertainty over the situation would make it a 'large financial risk'.

The society said the decision was not taken lightly and 'hoped that the show would return in future years'.

However, it admitted that if it did so it would probably be on a 'much smaller scale' due to financial concern.

Organisers of the Royal Welsh Show have also confirmed that this year's event will be cancelled and postponed until 2022.

The Welsh government had provided £200,000 funding for Wales' flagship and largest agricultural event after the 2020 show was called off due to the pandemic.

Now the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society (RWAS) has again announced that the popular show will not be taking place for a second year running.

It said the 'various alert levels' and 'current restrictions' meant that it was 'impossible' to hold large events this summer.

Leicestershire County Show, which was due to take place in mid-August, will also not take place this year, a spokesperson said.

"Following the uncertainty around the year ahead, we have made the difficult decision to not have a show in 2021. We hope to be back, bigger and better in 2022."

Meanwhile, some country show organisers are again turning to a virtual format for this year due to the uncertainty.

The Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS) has confirmed that a live event will go ahead for 2021, albeit with no audience.

Taking place in the week commencing 14 June, the Royal Highland Showcase will see livestock judging, equestrian, food and drink and rural skills.

The annual event will be livestreamed from the showground in Edinburgh to an online audience.

It comes after the RHASS' future was called into question following a substantial loss of income due to the mass cancellation of events last year.

Chairman Bill Gray said: “The support we have garnered from the wider agricultural sector, coupled with Scottish government funding, reinforces the importance of the show.

"This showcase will enable us to shine a light on our farmers and rural communities, who have been steadfast throughout this pandemic and allow us the opportunity to promote rural Scotland to a wider audience.”